After a three-year break, The Henty Machinery Field Days were back in full swing on Tuesday, with a wide range of farm tech on display.
Attendees were greeted with long queues and forced to wait up to 40 minutes in the morning and HMFD CEO Belinda Anderson said the day's crowd was unprecedented.
"Our carparks are full and that's never happened on a Tuesday," she said.
Ms Anderson said they had a capacity of up to 10,000 cars, meaning attendance likely well exceeded that.
In light of that, she said the HMFD were clearly off to a great start with "fantastic weather."
"We're just really happy to be open again," she said.
However, a change is on the way with up to 15 millimetres of rain forecast for Wednesday.
The event was officially opened at 11am by NSW CWA president Joy Beams and Ms Anderson said the ceremony was great.
The Machine of the Year was also awarded to MacDon for their FD2 Flex Draper at the official opening.
"That award is always a highlight," Ms Anderson said.
She also praised the three guest speakers, ANZ Agribusiness state director for Victoria and Tasmania James McKeefry, UK superfine woolgrower Lesley Prior and CWA NSW state president Joy Beames.
"They were all very interesting and diverse people," she said.
Other contests now underway include the sheepdog trials and the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards.
"The Australian Machine of the Year award is also still to come and will be announced on Thursday," Ms Anderson said.
"It's a bit like the Archibald Packing Room Prize and that award is sponsored locally by the Greater Hume council."
In a major change from previous years, tonight will feature a free music concert featuring country music stars Brooke McClymont, Danny Phegan and Golden Guitar winner Adam Eckersley.
"You don't need to buy a ticket for the field days to attend that, however you do need to get a ticket because we've had to cap the event at 2,000 people."
Tickets can be found at www.hmfd.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
