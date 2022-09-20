HANWOOD captain Daniel Andreazza hopes a decision to return to his first love can pay the ultimate dividend in Sunday's Pascoe Cup grand final.
Upon his return to Griffith, Andreazza spent three seasons playing Australian rules with Griffith Swans. It resulted in three grand final appearances for one reserve grade premiership.
He returned to soccer with Hanwood in 2020 and has not looked back, taking on the captaincy this season in his team's undefeated charge to the Pascoe Cup grand final.
"I couldn't stay away," Andreazza said.
"Definitely soccer, that's the love. I always wanted to try (Australian rules) so I thought what better time while my body could handle it but soccer's the one for me."
Hanwood have cruised through to this year's Pascoe Cup grand final, where they will meet arch-rival Leeton United at Equex Centre on Sunday, with only a couple of draws the closest thing to a blemish.
Andreazza says it has been a fantastic season for the entire club.
"It's been awesome. Really, really good," he said.
"We've had a couple of interrupted seasons. We had the nine-round season that obviously Leeton beat us in that grand final and obviously last year was cut short on us. So it's good to have a full season back at it and the club's been really good, to get five grades there on Sunday is freaking awesome.
"It's been really good and a lot of credit to both coaches and all the committee. The club seems to be really one at the moment, everyone seems to be getting around each other and what not, it's really good."
Andreazza has always led by his actions on field and was happy to take on the captaincy this season.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"I was lucky enough to jag that, probably more because I don't shut up, really but it's been really good," he said.
"I love it. It's really nice to have that. Not that it changes anything but that extra bit of responsibility, able to have your own bit of say with the boys every now and then. Just having your own little piece of it like that and trying to help the younger fellas, I'm really enjoying it.
"Some of the players we've got, it's a pretty impressive team so to be anywhere in that squad is enjoyable. The likes of Josh de Rossi coming back from Sydney, you've got Andy (Gamble) who is a quality player, Danny's been around a long time.
"We've got a good mix actually, a few that have been around a lot of years and then we've got some awesome young kids coming through as well. I'm probably heading towards the older bracket these days but to be anywhere in that 11, or 16, I'll take it, is really, really good."
The 28-year-old believes despite Hanwood's record this season, they won't go in full of confidence.
"I wouldn't say confident. We want to finish the job but at the end of the day, Leeton are defending premiers," he said.
"Probably because there has been a season in between people forget that so they're the defending premiers at the moment, they've got a very strong squad, some of their key players had a couple of weeks off through the year so they're going to be fresh. It's going to be a very tough job."
He believes the team to settle into Sunday's decider first will be hardest to beat.
"I think probably the first team that relaxes," he said.
"I think watching the prelim on Sunday, it was a good game, it looked as though both teams were nervous to make the first big mistake. I think whoever comes out of that early battle and gets the ball down and plays a bit is going to come out in front.
"Leeton are a strong squad and they're very physical so if we can stay in that battle and start to play a bit of football then hopefully we'll do ok but then again, they can play as well, they're got some really good players."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.