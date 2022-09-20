Wagga has been praised for its nightlife safety initiatives and for the city's notable cooperation between police and the local liquor accord.
Visiting Wagga this week, the NSW Government's regulatory body on liquor and gaming noted there was "no doubt Wagga is ahead of the pack in terms of [harm minimisation] initiatives undertaken by the liquor accord".
Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) board member Phil Crawford made particular note of the accord's policies on banning underage drinkers in venues until the age of 19 and helping launch the state's 'Ask for Angela' campaign.
"I think we're pretty happy that the accord here has been well run and really has been on the watch to make sure that any potential harms are minimised," he said.
"They're thoughtful."
Other initiatives curbing alcohol-related issues in Wagga include a cooperative WhatsApp group chat between venues and a 'barred from one, barred from all' policy.
Mr Crawford said local licensed venues also understood that preventing violence and barrings was good business sense.
"They realise that having violence and having too many drunk people on the premises alerts us to the issue, alerts the police to the issue," he said.
"You don't want a reputation for being a venue that has drunk or violent people frequenting that premises."
Speaking to the Daily Advertiser earlier this month, Riverina District Licensing Supervisor Sergeant Nigel Turney said he had seen a significant decrease in violence over his 16 years in the region.
"When I first got here Wagga was quite problematic in terms of alcohol-related violence and antisocial behaviour," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
NSW Bureau of Crime, Statistics and Research figures from July 2021 to June 2022 show a rate of 197 alcohol-related, non-domestic assaults per 100,000 population in the Wagga local government area.
A figure down from the 369.6 per 100,000 population in the area from July 2003 to June 2004, just before Sergeant Turney began working in Wagga.
These figures remain notably higher than the NSW average.
Mr Crawford said he had observed the positive work done between the city's venue collaborative and the licensing police who monitor them.
"It's a solid relationship built on respect and they each know what their role in the industry is," he said.
"There's a lot of experience with the police here to understand and know what they're doing."
The ILGA board member was "very impressed" with the two bodies, which he said could be known to have a difficult relationship in some regions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.