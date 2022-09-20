Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be looking to win their second A grade premiership in just five days when they face off against New Kids Aces in the Wagga Wagga Netball Association grand final on Wednesday night.
The Goannas won the Riverina League A grade premiership against Wagga Tigers on Saturday, with a very similar team looking to make it two from two at Equex against the Aces.
MCUE coach Mikaela Cole is looking forward to the contest but says that their preparation has been a little bit different to Saturday's grand final against the Tigers.
"I feel like this is a little bit different," Cole said.
"There is no games beforehand or anything like that to build suspense.
"But it's definitely the same mindset that we are wanting to go in there with that composed and calm game from the start."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Goannas have a few changes from their premiership winning side to the one that is lining up on Wednesday with Ava Moller, Kayla Upfield and Ash Reynoldson all coming out of the MCUE lineup.
Reynoldson strangely enough will line up for the Aces and will be looking to win a grand final against the team she played with just five days ago.
Into the Goannas side comes two of their A reserve players in Ruby Doherty and Mikaela's mother Tracy Schultz-Cole.
Cole has experienced a lot of success with Tracy both on the court and the football field and said it would be fantastic to win another premiership alongside her.
"I think it would be massive," she said.
"We haven't played together for a few years now aside from the women's football side.
"To get this far in a final with her is still pretty awesome considering we haven't been in the same team for a couple of years now."
The Goannas are undefeated in the Wednesday night comp and have beaten New Kids by eight goals or more in their three previous clashes so far this season.
While having a slight advantage, Cole was wary of what the Aces might produce in the grand final.
"They've probably been our biggest competitor this year," she said.
"They have got some absolute play makers in their team.
"Ash is very versatile and can be thrown anywhere and make an impact on the game.
"A lot of their players as well are quite young, fit and talented, they are a really good side and I think it will be a great game."
Cole believes that the key to victory against New Kids would be smart feeding to goal shooter Katie Caller, after she has received quite a bit of attention from opposition teams this year.
"They have focused a lot on Katie," she said.
"Which a few teams have tended to do and which Tigers did on the weekend as well.
"It's just really about our feeders being smart and going that front option and myself just being able to put up the shots as well when they are focusing on Katie."
Cole will be playing alongside Caller shooting on Wednesday night, and although she usually plays wing attack on Saturday, she feels confident that they will be able to form a dangerous partnership for the Goannas.
"Obviously I haven't been practising because that's not my usual position," she said.
"But I played goal attack for a very long time and I actually played with Katie in rep netball for quite a few years in that position.
"So we are pretty in sync in terms of getting back into the groove of playing together in that shooting circle."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.