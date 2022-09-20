The Daily Advertiser

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 20 2022 - 7:30am
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will be looking to win their second A grade premiership in just five days when they face off against New Kids Aces in the Wagga Wagga Netball Association grand final on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

