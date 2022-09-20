The Daily Advertiser

Preshika Wagle from Nepal the first overseas entrant in Wagga show's Young Woman event

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
September 20 2022 - 8:00am
22-year-old CSU student Preshika Wagle loves her adopted home city and recently took part in the Wagga Show Young Woman event. Picture by Madeline Begley

The recent Wagga show took a huge leap forward as the flagship Young Woman event welcomed the first overseas entrant in its 156-year history.

