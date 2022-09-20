The recent Wagga show took a huge leap forward as the flagship Young Woman event welcomed the first overseas entrant in its 156-year history.
Preshika Wagle from Nepal took part in this year's event and it was all part of her love affair with Wagga.
Miss Wagle has been here since 2020 and originally, she just wanted to volunteer at the show, until Multicultural Council Wagga chief executive Belinda Crain suggested going one step further.
"The showground mentioned to me they needed some volunteers, but I also sent Preshika information on [the Young Woman event] and said, 'if you're interested have a look at this'," she said
"I know the show was looking at the reflective change in Wagga society, that's why they reached out to us."
In other news:
The 22-year-old, who grew up in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, wasn't sure she would fit the criteria without an agricultural background.
But Nepal is known for agriculture, the CSU student said, and one day she would like to use her IT degree to aid the agriculture sector, so she threw herself into the challenge.
"It was really, really, really interesting, I made my mind up to do it," she said.
And while she didn't win, the event was a positive experience for Miss Wagle.
"Being the first person to do this ... it was a really wonderful experience, they think that I'm unique, so that made me feel very good," she said.
Taking part in the event was another step Miss Wagle has taken to embed herself in the local community.
Alongside full-time study, she volunteers with the multicultural council, works at CSU and in disability services, is on the student representative council and is an international ambassador for the uni.
"I'm really a social person, I love meeting new people," she said.
"When I was in Nepal I used to volunteer at many things ... I just don't like sitting at home," she said.
Miss Wagle came to Wagga just before the pandemic started and then spent the first eight months in her new home, stuck in her room.
And as the only woman in her class undertaking a bachelor of information technology with a major in cyber security, life in Wagga was a culture shock at first.
"It made me feel a little bit bad, coming to a different country, to a small town and being alone in the city, in the uni, it was quite frustrating," she said.
But throwing herself into volunteering and community life turned it around.
"I didn't think I would stay in Wagga, the first month was horrible. I grew up in a big city," she said.
"But when I got involved in everything, I loved everyone. The main thing I love about Wagga is that everyone is down to earth.
"I've heard things about racism in other cities of Australia, but I've never felt that in Wagga. They always make me feel good."
Ms Crain said it was an important step for Wagga to see Miss Wagle take part in the show event.
"I'm pleased that she's done that. It just shows you who's in our community," she said.
"She's making Wagga her home, she's at university, she's working here and being part of all aspects of social and civil participation. It's important for anyone that's living here, to have that sense of belonging."
Miss Wagle sees a future for herself in the city. She loves to travel around to different towns in the Riverina, and she hopes to continue on with CSU for her post-graduate studies.
"The main thing is, I love the weather and the people here," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.