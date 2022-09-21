Students from Lake Albert Public School are holding their heads high after coming third in the 2022 Tony Lockett Shield.
After defeating South Wagga Public School and Kooringal Public School earlier this year, Lake Albert progressed to the next stage of the NSW public schools competition before making it to the semi-finals held at The Entrance earlier this week.
Team coach Mark Crittenden said he is very proud of his team's efforts not only on the field but in their dedication to making the trip to The Entrance too.
"Before the first game I said 'do something', I'm sure that everyone will do something that they're proud of, to double back and be pleased with something they did on the field and every kid did that, whether it was a tackle, or a mark, or a goal. Everyone put in outstanding effort," Crittenden said.
Lake Albert lost their first game against eventual competition winners Milton Public School but held their own against Lane Cove in the battle for third place.
Crittenden said Milton was an older, taller side that his team just couldn't make their way around.
"We were always a lot smaller than our opposition, in the semi-final we had plenty of opportunities, we just couldn't quite get that shot on goal," he said.
Confidence was up in their second game though when they walked off field 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16) winners.
The Riverina competition is known to be strong and to get as far as they did was a credit to the young players.
"Playing the two Riverina games, and getting the wins, was a confidence booster for the kids," Crittenden said.
Crittenden hopes Lake Albert will have similar success next year, with most of the team eligible to play again.
"We're really young, we only have five year six students out of the 22, so they'll line up again next year and have that experience now," he said.
Despite moving schools since the competition began, Crittenden returned to Lake Albert to coach the team, supported by team manager Dave McGowan.
Crittenden also applauded the support from the estimated 50 family members who travelled with the team, cheering them on from the sidelines with enthusiasm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
