The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert Public School play in Toy Lockett Shield semi-finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 21 2022 - 6:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert Public School came third in the 2022 Tony Lockett Shield. Picture supplied

Students from Lake Albert Public School are holding their heads high after coming third in the 2022 Tony Lockett Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.