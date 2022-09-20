MAX Hillier and Sarah Hooper claimed the best and fairest double at Coleambally.
The Wagga-based couple cleaned up at Coleambally's presentation night, with Hillier taking out the first grade football and Hopper the A grade netball.
It capped off a stunning debut season at the club by the pair, who will both return to Riverina League club Coolamon next year.
Hillier downed his elder brother Luke by eight votes to win the football best and fairest.
He said it was an honour to take out the award.
"It feels good. It's an honour to get it really," Hillier said.
"You put in all that hard work, hard work at training and travel and that big pre-season and you get the rewards, which is nice.
"I put in the hard work, knew what it was going to take and got the reward, which I'm bloody stoked about.
"I'm very happy and honoured to win it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Fellow first-year Coleambally player Blake Argus was named most consistent and also claimed the leading goalkicker title.
Thomas Mannes was most improved, James Buchanan took out coach's award, while Harrison McKinnon was named best first year player.
Hooper, who coached Coleambally's A grade team in her first season, won the best and fairest and also best in finals.
Jemma Pound was runner up, while Giaan Cullen took out coach's award.
Adelaide Meline won A reserve best and fairest, Jacqueline Marks and Georgie Tooth shared B grade and Brownwyn Aplin claimed C grade.
Marks also took out the Carol Heath Memorial Award.
Lauren Pound was recognised for her contribution to the club by being awarded the Judy Manson Life Membership for her ongoing services to netball.
Josh Shaw won Coleambally's reserve grade best and fairest.
Damian Mannes and Nick Donnellon shared the clubman of the year award.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.