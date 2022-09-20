End of Year 12 celebrations in Wagga are set to go ahead undisturbed by the public holiday this week.
Announced two weeks ago, the national day of mourning for the Queen's death falls on the last day of school for many year 12 students.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of education said all schools would observe the public holiday, with no staff supervision available.
Any off-site events including graduations or end of school celebrations that could not be rescheduled could go ahead should staff be happy to attend, the spokesperson said.
For those in their final year at Wagga Christian College, their last day on Friday will be business as usual.
"We're pretty confident numbers aren't going to be affected, the Year 12s are pretty excited," the school's community relations officer Heidi Combs said.
"The day will start with breakfast and there'll be lots of different activities involving the whole school."
At Kildare Catholic College, Year 12 celebrations were moved to Wednesday.
