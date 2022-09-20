The Daily Advertiser

Ash Reynoldson will go up against her Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes teammates in the Wagga Wagga Netball Association grand final on Wednesday night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 20 2022 - 10:30am
New Kids Aces' Ash Reynoldson will be going up against her MCUE teammates in the Wagga Netball Association grand final on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith

New Kids Aces' Ash Reynoldson will be looking to win her second A grade grand final in just five days when her side takes on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Wagga Netball Association's grand final on Wednesday night.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

