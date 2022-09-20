New Kids Aces' Ash Reynoldson will be looking to win her second A grade grand final in just five days when her side takes on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Wagga Netball Association's grand final on Wednesday night.
The interesting twist to this story is that Reynoldson won the Riverina League A grade Grand Final with the Goannas on Saturday and now finds herself going against the majority of her teammates for grand final win number two.
Reynoldson said it was a strange feeling going head to head against her teammates, but felt it should be a good game between the two sides.
"Yeah it's definitely very weird," Reynoldson said.
"But they are all lovely girls, so it'll be a good competitive and clean game."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Reynoldson is one of three changes from the Goannas premiership winning side, with Riverina League rising star Ava Moller playing for Uranquinty in the Wednesday night competition and Saturday's best on court winner Kaylah Upfield also not lining up for MCUE.
New Kids have yet to defeat the Goannas so far this season, with their most recent contest in the first week of finals going to MCUE 66-42.
While going in as underdogs, Reynoldson feels that if her side focuses on their own performance, they could have a chance of knocking the Goannas off.
"It will be a very good game," she said.
"It will come down to how everyone plays, but I think it's important that we focus on our team strengths instead of trying to shut down Katie Caller."
New Kids have got a star-studded squad with Rachael Addison, Bridie Willis, Eliza Kelly, Cyprus Clay and Temora duo Abbey Reinhold and Darcie Manning taking to the court on Wednesday night.
While playing for a number of different clubs on the weekend, Reynoldson has said that it has been good for everyone to come together and play some good netball throughout the season.
"We have a very young side," she said.
"It's been good to see everyone coming together who hasn't really played together before."
