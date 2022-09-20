More than 500 swimmers flooded into Wagga this weekend for the 45th National Winter Swimming Championships.
Seven Winter Swimming Association of Australia records were broken on the day, with 526 competitors representing sixteen clubs from across the country.
Wagga Leagues Swimming Club secretary Anthony Paul said the club was thrilled to be asked to host the event for the third time.
At an impressive 90-years-old Les Crane (Bondi Icebergs) and Nance Eady (Jervis Bay Wobbegongs) were the oldest competitors to get into the pool while Caroline Gracie (Dee Why Ice Picks), Pat Kinghorn (Bondi Icebergs), and Judy Saunders (Dee Why Ice Picks) made it to the podium in the inaugural women's over 80's 50 metre freestyle event.
"They got up on the blocks some of them, which terrifies you, a few had to sort of be held there," Paul said.
Local club, Wagga Crows, came seventh overall in the point score, including a handy boost from their silver medal in the nominated time 10-person relay.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"They were 2.5 seconds within their nominated time and the winners, Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Dolphins, they were under a second which is pretty clever when you've got 10 swimmers to keep track of," Paul said.
The championships haven't run in two years due to COVID and Paul said spirits were high as everyone finally got back in the water.
Alongside the Clovelly Eskimos and Jervis Bay Wibbegongs women's over 60 and over 70 relay teams, individual records were broken by Dari Miller, George Quigley, Phillimena Pettit, Caroline Gracie, and Dave Brederson.
The championships are open to all club members, from amateurs to ex-Olympians, even cricket commentator Jim Maxwell and his wife made their way to the pool, though Paul said they were less intimidating than the ex-professionals.
"A couple of times we've had ex-Olympians who have just come out of the Olympics come to compete and when you stand up on the blocks and you see the guy next to you with Olympic rings on his chest, you sort of think you're in a bit of trouble," Paul said jokingly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.