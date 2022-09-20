The Daily Advertiser

National Winter Swimming Championships return to Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 20 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Wagga Crows silver medal relay team. Daniel Prezet, Kate Roberts, Euan Crocker, Shaun Bennett, Glen Tarbit, David Lenton, Adrian Inglis, and Chris Egan. Absent: Hamish White. Picture supplied

More than 500 swimmers flooded into Wagga this weekend for the 45th National Winter Swimming Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.