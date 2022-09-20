Fed up Riverina TAFE teachers have resorted to their first industrial action in more than a decade in an effort to secure more permanent employment opportunities.
Wagga TAFE teachers took part in a stop work meeting for one hour yesterday, after the NSW government's 2.53 per cent salary increase was rejected by Teachers Federation members.
Teachers Federation country organiser Jack O'Brien said members were also looking for increased pathways to permanent employment.
"Currently 75 per cent of our members in TAFE are on casual employment [contracts]," he said.
"It's common to talk to members who have been experiencing insecure work for over 20 years."
Mr O'Brien said ongoing staff cuts had left the system with 50 per cent less teachers since 2012, putting increasing pressure on remaining staff to carry the load.
"This is the first time TAFE teachers have taken industrial action since 2011, they wouldn't be doing this if their system wasn't in crisis," he said.
"Ultimately, it's the people in the regions who are missing out because they don't have access to those services."
A TAFE NSW spokesperson said the organisation was "disappointed" the federation was encouraging industrial action after a maximum three per cent pay rise was allocated to public servants in the state budget.
"In order to pass this increase on to staff as quickly as possible, TAFE NSW opted not to seek any changes to the provisions of the existing agreement, including seeking any productivity gains" they said.
"TAFE NSW is committed to the good faith bargaining process for a new Teachers Enterprise Agreement."
Teachers from 18 colleges across the state are taking part in the action.
