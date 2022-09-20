The Daily Advertiser

Coleambally best and fairest winner Max Hillier to return to Coolamon for season 2023

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:21am, first published 4:30am
Max Hillier will return home to Coolamon next season after one year at Farrer League club Coleambally.

COOLAMON have kicked off their 2023 campaign on the right note by welcoming Max Hillier back to the club.

Local News

