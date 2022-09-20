COOLAMON have kicked off their 2023 campaign on the right note by welcoming Max Hillier back to the club.
Hillier spent the season at Farrer League club Coleambally but has decided to return to Coolamon for next season.
Hillier enjoyed an outstanding season despite a tough year at Coleambally and was rewarded by winning the club's best and fairest at the weekend.
Hillier's return comes just a week after his partner Sarah Hooper was announced as the club's new A grade netball coach.
Hillier, an accomplished midfielder, is keen to return to Coolamon.
"I'm heading back to Coolamon next year," Hillier confirmed.
"This year was a one-off year, play with Luke, we had a good year with each other.
"We hadn't played together since I was 16 and we played first grade in Cobar. It's been a few years.
"(Sarah and I) are both heading back to Coolamon next year, which will be good to get back home."
The 24-year-old's return to Coolamon will bolster a Hoppers midfield that already boasts Jim Quinn Medallists Jake Barrett and Jerry Maslin, along with the likes of Jeremy Sykes, Shae Darcy and Allister Clarke.
It provides a strong platform for Coolamon, who weren't far away this season when bundled out in the preliminary final by Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
While happy to return to Kindra Park, Hillier said he enjoyed his season at Coleambally under his elder brother Luke.
"It was a great year, we didn't do as well as what we were hoping but I loved every minute," Hillier said.
"It was just great to run around with Luke again and play with him.
"I definitely did enjoy the year."
It was Hillier's second club best and fairest win after taking one out at AFL Hunter Central Coast club Cardiff as a teenager.
