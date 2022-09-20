The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, September 21

Updated September 20 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 7:30pm
Letters: Flannos and the wonders of our language

WONDERS OF OUR LANGUAGE

It was nice to find out that "flannos" refers to flannelette shirts ("Pub defends controversial dress code", September 15).

