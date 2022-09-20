Letters: Flannos and the wonders of our language

It was nice to find out that "flannos" refers to flannelette shirts ("Pub defends controversial dress code", September 15).
I kind of guessed this when reading the previous day's article about the Railway Hotel in Temora, wishing to bar the great unwashed from its "boutique" portals, slapped a ban on "flannos" ("Apology after dress code sparks anger", September 14).
I was confused because I couldn't see what is so socially repugnant about flannelette. I reasoned, on first reading, that flannos must specifically refer to something like those catsuit-style pyjamas that some wear while eating pizza and binge-watching the tele. Silly me.
Anyhow, it's good to know that the word "flannos" was never meant at all, ever, according to the Temora boutique "clarification" (September 15) which cancels all earlier wordage entirely. Now, you still can still wear a flanno but not if it's a "singlet" (never seen a flannelette singlet) or "offensive" (to whom?), but a simple plaid patterned shirt won't even raise an "ahem" now; or until Temoran language gets "clarified" again.
"Clarifying a situation" by retracting entire categories of what's been previously stated as fact is not a masterstroke of public relations, especially when one then states that everything had been "misinterpreted" by (boo, hiss) "some members of the community" and not really a management stuff-up at all.
Now all I want to know is what a "pair of Manolo Blahniks" means ("Expensive Louis Vuitton bag with a bargain price at Vinnies", Sept 14). I'm sure they were a snip at $35 but where does one wear Blahniks? I'll stay with Bonds; if I'm on the right track, that is.
The $30 million relocation of Wagga's Conservatorium of Music to the bank of the Wollundry Lagoon was made possible by a Premier's commitment to her local state Parliament representative. Similarly the Taj Mahal, built on the bank of the river Yamuna in India, was commissioned by an Indian Emperor as a monument to his lover.
In last Wednesday's DA Peter Bungay raised the issue of the dollar costs of bypassing the city of Wagga for the freight rail.
The greater cost involved in NOT rerouting the rail line cannot be measured in dollar terms. The disruption to people's lives from noise, vibration and traffic chaos far outweighs the cost of rerouting the line.
More than 10 years ago the people of Wodonga were the fortunate beneficiaries of having the train line bypass their city. The cost was never an issue even though the track now runs across the Murray floodplains. We can achieve this and more.
Mr Bungay also needs to consider the cost to the local economy if this rail route is persisted with. How many potential newcomers to Wagga will reject the city in favour of somewhere that is not bisected by a noisy and massive freight route?
Who would have thought Wagga would have so many whining NIMBYs moaning about the improvements to the Inland Rail corridor. Get a grip! They're all for progress - just as long as it doesn't affect them!
