The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park mum wins netball premiership alongside three daughters

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:32am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe, Tori, Jo, and Hayley Wade played together in Turvey Park's C grade premiership on Saturday, with the family making up a quarter of the extended team. Picture by Madeline Begley

Jo Wade, playing coach of Turvey Park's C grade netball team, couldn't have written the 2022 season better. Her team finished top of the ladder, won a premiership in extra time, and her three daughters were with her every step of the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.