Jo Wade, playing coach of Turvey Park's C grade netball team, couldn't have written the 2022 season better. Her team finished top of the ladder, won a premiership in extra time, and her three daughters were with her every step of the way.
An experienced netballer, Jo had been coaching out of town when she decided to take some time off before returning to the game after watching her daughters play at Turvey Park. A few years back in action and she stopped again, before being lured back into the sport.
While her daughters Tori Wade, Hayley Wade and Chloe Wade played together in C grade, Jo was playing up in B grade but made the step down to play with them in 2021.
The COVID-season, as it has been dubbed, showed great promise for the team but with no finals and no premiership, the family was keen to tie up loose ends.
"We kind of thought that was our last year, and mum wasn't going to play this year but she got roped into it," youngest daughter Chloe said.
For the Wades, playing together has become a source of enjoyment within their sport. At the start of the year Chloe was offered a position in a higher graded team and declined so that she could play alongside her sisters and mum.
"They tried splitting us up too, they tried putting (Chloe) in another team but we stood our ground and said 'nup, if she's not in our team we're not playing, find a spot for her,'" Hayley laughed.
READ MORE LOCAL GRAND FINAL NEWS
"I really only came to the club to play with them, if I really had to I would have played up, but I was looking forward to playing with them," Chloe said.
Further helping Chloe make the decision to move down is her plans to move from Wagga at the end of the year.
"This is the last chance we get to play together, because Chloe is moving away and mum's retiring so it's the last chance to get out there together," Tori said.
"We had to make up for last year, we didn't get to get the title last year so we wanted it even more," Hayley said.
With two years between each of the Wade sisters, eldest Tori said she never thought they'd be in the same team, especially not one with mum.
"I think it's very rare that a mother would get to play with all three daughters and win a premiership as well, let alone getting to be able to play together, but to be able to have a win on the day was very special," Jo said.
With only seven players on the court and four Wades on the team list, Jo had to swap between her mum and coach hats, ensuring the best team was playing each game.
"We had quite a few conversations about positioning and training, (the team) get that it is difficult and I think they know that if (the girls) were all playing, it's because positioning wise that's what we have to do sometimes," Jo said.
The Wades say they have good relationships with each other and while some related teammates might find themselves bickering, they've had no issues with each other on the court.
"All four of us got along so well. We heard all these stories of other teams having siblings, and they're like do you guys fight, everyone's always fighting, but we get along so well I don't think we had one fight," Hayley said.
A solid shooter, Jo passed on her skills, with all three of her daughters starting the year attacking in the ring.
"Chloe just decided to give up netball for 10 years, she was a shooter as well, and comes back in and absolutely smashes it," Hayley said.
With the team now stacked with Wades and shooters, Jo was forced to throw Tori into defence during a practice match, realising she was lacking defenders.
It would turn out to be a stroke of genius, with Tori going to defend all year, coming third in the league's best and fairest vote count.
"Now we've got it covered all the way down the court, from one end to the other," Jo joked.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.