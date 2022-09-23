Effortless blend of style, functionality

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Positioned in the fastest-growing suburb in Wagga, this brand-new residence is the ultimate family haven situated on a generous 730-square-metre block.
This generous modern home has a striking street presence and offers an effortless blend of style and functionality with a family-friendly floorplan.
The expansive light-filled living area is the central hub of the home featuring a stunning raked ceiling incorporating the kitchen, meals and family living.
The kitchen features black cabinetry, stone bench tops, marble tile splashback, stainless steel oven and gas cooktop, dishwasher plus a spacious walk-in pantry and study nook.
There's also a second living area of generous proportions and a well-designed mud room with ample storage and hanging space is conveniently located upon internal entry from the double garage.
The sparkling central bathroom features a skylight, stone benchtop, bath and separate shower plus a well-designed separate toilet with wash basin.
There are four bedrooms on offer, the main with a spacious walk-in robe with ample shelving and hanging space. Plus a stylish ensuite with dual basins, floating vanity with stone benchtop, double shower and black fixtures.
The remaining bedrooms are generously sized and feature mirrored robes with shelving and hanging space.
Year-round comfort is assured with ducted heating and evaporative cooling throughout.
Additional features include 2.7-metre ceiling heights, an abundance of storage options, window furnishings and LED downlights throughout.
Indoor living combines perfectly with the outdoors thanks to the massive outdoor living zone.
Outside features a generous yard with new turf and automated in-ground watering system.
There's also side access making it ideal for a shed or pool to be added in the future.
"It really is the ultimate family package offering unbeatable value in the fastest growing suburb of Wagga," selling agent Jenna Pollard said.
"This stunning suburb is action-packed for families with parks and a family vibe that will really excite those seeking the ultimate package. This home really does tick all the boxes."
