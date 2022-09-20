After years of Royals dominating the competition, CSU are out to take a premiership from them in Wagga Hockey's division one grand final on Saturday.
Club coordinator Bonnie Pincini said the team played amazingly in this weekend's preliminary final, beating Lake Albert Cavaliers United 3-4.
After the division one competition was nearly cancelled for the 2022 season due to lack of players, Pincini is excited to even see a finals series taking place.
With COVID-19 restrictions eased and in-person classes returned, the club was able to recruit through the university once again.
"We were able to put together a really well-rounded team this year. To make it through to the grand final with Royals is very exciting," Pincini said.
CSU don't feel daunted by their opposition but are pleased to be facing one of the best teams in the competition.
"To get to this level against Royals is a huge achievement for the team. We had a new coach come on board this year as well and that's been a huge help for our club," Pincini said.
Like most sports, last year's hockey season was cut short right before finals due to lockdowns. Finally getting to the pointy end of their season, Pincini believes everyone will be extra hungry for the win.
"To be able to play a full season and not be cut short itself was very exciting," she said.
Pincini said teams work all year to play in finals and it is good to see there is finally something for them to celebrate at the end of this season.
Looking ahead to their competition for the weekend, CSU need to be careful to not be dragged into Royals game style.
CSU are patiently awaiting doctor approvals for some of their players, with hopes they will be able to return for the final after being injured in games earlier this season.
With three CSU teams playing in Wagga Hockey grand finals this weekend, Pincini is expecting a lot of support for the women's side.
"We're a very tight knit club and we all get around and support each other. The whole club will be there as support and there will definitely be a huge cheer squad on the side for the girls," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
