After years of cancellations, the Henty Machinery Field Days is finally back and 17 Wagga students are set to star in the show.
For the first time ever, a cohort of The Riverina Anglican College students will model fashion in the Country Lifestyle pavilion in this year's field days.
TRAC careers coordinator Marie Knight said since the opportunity arose, students have spent the past several weeks learning the art of fashion with teacher Katie Last.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Students from our Year 9 and 10 textiles classes are doing the modelling and instead of attending sport for the past several weeks, we've been teaching them how to model, walk, how to hold their posture," Ms Knight said.
"The student's confidence and deportment has improved enormously in that time and it's been quite amazing to see what they've already achieved."
Running from Tuesday until Thursday this week, the students will model three fashion parades per day.
"One of these will feature a parade of clothing through the ages for the 100th anniversary of the Country Women's Association," Ms Knight said.
"Another will be based on retail outlets with exhibits in the Country Lifestyle pavilion. The students will go out to those that supply clothing and that will become part of that parade."
The third parade will be the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards and will include garments from Australia and overseas.
There will be a $5,500 pool of prizes for the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards with judging to take place on Thursday.
Joint coordinator of the Country Lifestyle pavilion Lyn Jacobsen said the fashion parades will take place at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm on the Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will feature a parade at 11am.
Ms Jacobsen said there are currently about 80 entries into the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards which will be modelled by the students.
"The students will play a big role in this competition because how they model the entries can be the difference between whether it's a winning entry or not," she said.
On Monday the students held a rehearsal on the catwalk area in the Country Lifestyle pavilion at Henty.
Ms Knight said while there were some nerves among the group, but believes it will be a great learning experience for them all.
"It's all about working with the community, which is what the Henty Field Day is all about and the student's self confidence has already grown.
"But I anticipate by the end of the three days of parades, the students will have gained an enormous amount of confidence."
Aside from fashion, the field days will feature a wide range of other exhibits showcasing innovation and the latest in technology to the agricultural community.
Past attractions set to return include the Henty Machine of the Year, Greater Hume Council Best Australian Designed and Manufactured Machine, Exhibitor Awards, vintage machinery, Baker Seeds agronomy plots and sheep dog trials.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.