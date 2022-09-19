The Daily Advertiser

Endangered plains-wanderers satellite-tracked in Riverina using tiny solar-powered backpacks

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 19 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watch: Plains-wanderers released into Riverina NSW with tiny satellite backpacks

Critically endangered birds released into a Riverina national park will be tracked using tiny solar-powered satellite backpacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.