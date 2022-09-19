Critically endangered birds released into a Riverina national park will be tracked using tiny solar-powered satellite backpacks.
Fifteen rare plains-wanderers have been released into Oolambeyan National Park wearing the technology in a three-state joint conservation program.
The birds and their backpacks are just the second set of satellite-tracked plains-wanderers released into NSW after 10 were released near Hay in March.
NSW environment minister James Griffin said the release was the culmination of years of conservation work aimed at bringing the species back from the brink of extinction.
"[Plains-wanderers are] a critical part of the ecosystem because their presence or absence is an indicator of the health of their native habitat," he said.
"These solar-backpack wearing plains-wanderers are paving the way for us to gather important data, which will ultimately help us improve our conservation efforts for wild populations into the future."
Facing extinction, the genetically unique plains-wanderer is the sole remaining member of its species family.
