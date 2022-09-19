Two of Wagga's councillors have refused to take part in Monday's ordinary meeting, claiming it's inappropriate to hold it on the same night as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Cr Tim Koschel and Cr Mick Henderson will boycott the 6pm meeting, which begins two hours before the start of the royal funeral.
"I just think due to respect it's inappropriate to have our meeting at that time," Cr Koschel said.
"The Queen has been our head of state for over 70 years ... so to attend a meeting at that time is disrespectful."
The meeting is expected to finish before 8pm due to the relatively short agenda, but Cr Henderson said it still should have been postponed.
"It's not the length of the meeting it's the fact they are holding the meeting at all - it's a sign of respect," he said.
Cr Koschel made a request for the council meeting to be moved to another date on Saturday afternoon.
Acting general manager Scott Gray said the request was denied after a majority of councillors supported keeping it on Monday.
"I received notification from five councillors wishing for the meeting to proceed as planned and then three councillors suggested they'd prefer it to be deferred," he said.
Mr Gray said the council is confident the meeting will run "pretty quickly" and wrap up before the funeral begins.
The council is required to give the public three business days' notice before any ordinary meeting, so the earliest the meeting could have been moved to was Friday, September 23.
Cr Koschel argued the community would have accepted the change due to the "extraordinary circumstances".
He said multiple residents have reached out to him to express their anger at the fact the meeting is taking place on Monday.
"I've actually had community members who have reached out to me personally who said they think it is disgraceful," Cr Koschel said.
Both councillors claimed there was nothing on the agenda for the meeting which urgently needed to be addressed at the start of the week.
Cr Georgie Davies supported the calls for the meeting to be moved but will not boycott the meeting.
Wodonga Council announced last week it would be postponing its meeting, which was scheduled for the same time as Wagga's, to Tuesday out of respect for the Queen's funeral.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
