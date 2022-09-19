The Daily Advertiser

Wagga councillors Tim Koschel and Mick Henderson boycott meeting due to clash with Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:14am, first published 6:10am
Wagga councillor Tim Koschel says it is "disrespectful" to hold a council meeting on the same night as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Picture by Monty Jacka
Two of Wagga's councillors have refused to take part in Monday's ordinary meeting, claiming it's inappropriate to hold it on the same night as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

