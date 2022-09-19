Letters: Underground electricity lines represent a win-win

I have read letters regarding the Transgrid Humelink project, to install high-powered electricity lines through the countryside.
It makes very good sense to put those lines underground - as outlined in the Tumbarumba Times on July 20th by Rebecca Tobin, and in the Tumut and Adelong Times on 19th July by Jim Beale of Tumut.
It's good to have the electricity grid strengthened and increased, but common sense must prevail - the transmission lines must be underground.
To do that would ultimately save money in the long run and be a great benefit to all - not just some. We live in a new estate in Wagga and the services are underground. It's great. Everything works well - electricity, gas, phone - and it's attractive not having poles and wires detracting from the emerging spring beauty of the new leaves and blossoms.
Come on, lets see some loveliness and beauty in the townscapes, and countryside, and don't cover it over with transmission lines overground - put them underground instead. It's the best win-win solution.
In a Vet Affairs magazine, Lynette Silver wrote an interesting article on the use of the hand on the heart as a salute.
This is not following an American convention as might be supposed by many, but a long established Australian (and certainly British) tradition. When honouring our war dead, ex-servicemen always cover their own war medals as an act of respect.
This recognised that any gallantry medals they may be wearing could not compare to the sacrifice to those who gave their lives in defence of their country.
The RSL maintains this tradition. Its members place their right hands over their medals (not their hearts) at remembrance ceremonies.
The number of Australians living with dementia is close to half a million - a number that is set to double in the next 25 years. There are also an estimated 1.6 million people involved in their care.
Many people living with dementia can continue to live well after their diagnosis, but often feel isolated because of the stigma and discrimination associated with dementia. That's why the theme for Dementia Action Week 2022, September 19-25, is 'A little support makes a big difference'.
This year, we encourage communities to come together and learn more about how they can support people living with dementia.
By everyone having a better understanding of dementia and seeing that a purposeful life can continue after diagnosis, we will eliminate discrimination and its impacts.
There are seven small but practical ways you can make a difference.
To find out more, visit discrimination.dementia.org.au/
A little support can make a big difference.
For years now, we have heard the cry "Buy Australian".... yet some companies/firms advertise nationally using sporting identities that aren't Aussies. I wonder why!
