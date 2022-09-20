A slip into complacency during the Royals 5-3 win over Harlequins in Saturday's Wagga Hockey preliminary final nearly cost them their grand final place.
Coach Patrick O'Donnell said after getting ahead of their opposition Royals thought the cat was in the bag until two fast Harlequins goals shocked them back into action.
"It sort of the heart going and got everyone a bit stressed, but the boys just had to make sure they put the next ball in the goal and they did that, and then we lifted and got the next one after that as well, it was good," he O'Donnell said.
Royals have improved over the season, building towards Saturday's grand final game but O'Donnell said they'll be taking this week calmly, trying to enjoy the build up.
"We'll definitely focus on a couple of things, like areas to improve on, but we're trying to keep it pretty simple so we don't complicate anything too much training wise," he said.
This year the team has taken on new players and didn't expect to get this far into the season, however dedication to their weekly game preparation has kept their eyes on the prize.
During the season the team picked up a few new players which helped boost numbers at training each week.
"Having a good squad to have a good training session every week, it helps big time to have good numbers there," O'Donnell said.
Taking on Lake Albert in the final will be a challenge but with a close competition across the whole division this year O'Donnell believes that any team could have made it to the end.
Royals will focus on playing well controlled hockey and not giving handing out cheap or easy turnovers to Lake Albert.
The teams have played five times this year, Royals have won once, Lake Albert twice, and two games finished in a draw.
With Royals also playing in the division one women's grand final the club will be looking to take home both of the top premierships.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
