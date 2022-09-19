In recent years, most commentary about Australia becoming a republic has been of the opinion that the time to address the issue would be after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Yet last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said "now is not the time" to discuss Australia becoming a republic. Albanese told the ABC's Insiders program, "now is a time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth".
Fair enough, as no one was suggesting firming up a republic proposal after the death of Elizabeth was to begin straight away. Since the election, Mr Albanese has several times said that the republic issue was to be addressed during the government's second term.
Albanese has also said that securing Indigenous recognition in the constitution, via a Voice to Parliament, would remain the government's priority in its first term.
An editorial in The Daily Advertiser last week pointed out that introducing two constitutional changes in the government's first term would not be a wise thing to do.
Also, as mourning for the Queen continues, a new poll has found strong popular support for maintaining Australia's system of constitutional monarchy, The New Daily reported.
About 60 per cent of Australians want the nation to remain a monarchy, while 40 per cent favour becoming a republic with an elected head of state, a Roy Morgan survey found.
The poll was conducted last Monday after King Charles was proclaimed Australia's new head of state and detected a five-point increase in support since the company's last survey a decade ago.
Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said surveys dating back to 2010 had consistently found previous support for change had given way to a prevailing view in favour of maintaining current constitutional arrangements.
Of course, this survey result might be nothing more than an emotional reaction to the death of Elizabeth II.
As John Warhurst, Emeritus Professor of political science at Australian National University pointed out in The Conversation: "The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has the potential to transform Australia's republic debate."
So what is the situation here, and what are the chances of a change? Greens leader Adam Bandt said the passing of the monarch was time for Australia to "move forward".
Indeed, opinion surveys have regularly shown the idea of Charles becoming king raises support for a republic. In 1999, at the time of the constitutional referendum, the figure was about a 5 per cent increase.
It was widely recognised Charles was not as popular among Australians as his mother. That is still the case.
After the first failed referendum, influential republicans, like Malcolm Turnbull, believed Australia should not consider a second referendum until the Queen had passed away.
This has prevented any official preparatory initiatives prior to the end of Elizabeth's time on the throne.
Some lessons have also been learned from 1999, including problems with divisions between republicans about what model to adopt, but many issues remain unresolved.
The republican movement has recently launched its preferred model for a republic, which is a starting point for public discussion. The new model proposes Australian parliaments nominate candidates for president before a popular vote to decide between them.
It has been derided in some quarters for its complexity, but it is a creative attempt to resolve differences between direct election and parliamentary republicans.
The model also reflects the realities of a federal system. True, but a popular vote to elect a president will put the successful candidate at odds with the prime minister, possibly for generations to come.
Far better to have both houses of parliament nominate a head of state, who would operate in a similar way to the present day governor-general.
The title of president should certainly be avoided, lest it be assumed they have legislative and executive powers.
Regardless of such divisions, any radical transformation of the republic/monarchy debate will not happen straight away. There needs to be time for the public to mourn the loss of Elizabeth.
That means a timetable for a second republican referendum at best five to 10 years away, as Warhurst pointed out. By that stage, Charles himself will be close to 80 years of age.
Let's hope the Coalition remains in opposition after the next federal election, so that a successful referendum will take place after the 2025 federal election
