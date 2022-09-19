The Daily Advertiser

Cal Gardner has been appointed as the man to take over from Shane Lenon as coach of Marrar

By Matt Malone
September 19 2022 - 5:30am
New Marrar coach Cal Gardner at home with 11-month old daughter Lyla. Picture by Madeline Begley

FARRER League premiers Marrar have wasted no time in looking to next season with the appointment of Cal Gardner as the Bombers' senior coach.

