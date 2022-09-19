FARRER League premiers Marrar have wasted no time in looking to next season with the appointment of Cal Gardner as the Bombers' senior coach.
Gardner was announced as the club's new coach at Marrar's presentation night at the weekend where Shane Lenon officially handed over the reins to his long-time assistant.
Gardner has been assistant coach to Lenon for five of the past six years with the 10-time AFL Riverina premiership coach gradually handing more and more responsibility to the 28-year-old.
Marrar went internally in their search for Lenon's replacement with exciting forward Zach Walgers also announced as the club's new assistant coach.
Gardner, a three-time premiership player at Marrar, is looking forward to taking on his first senior coaching role.
"I'm pumped. I can't wait to get into it," Gardner said.
"It's been something I've been wanting to do for a fair while now and I feel like after being assistant coach to Sparks for a while, I'm ready to take it on."
Gardner joined Marrar's under 17s in 2011 after a 102-goal season the year before at Turvey Park.
He quickly established himself in first grade and was named the Farrer League Rising Star in 2014.
Since then he's gone on to play over 100 games for the Bombers and has been assistant coach to Lenon in their three premierships
"Back in 2011 I came to the club to play with a couple of mates just for a year. But I've just loved the club that much that there's no way I was going to leave," he said.
Gardner believes taking over from Lenon is a positive rather than being purely a tough act to follow.
"It is big shoes to fill. Obviously he has a great record and fantastic coach, he gets results on the field but he's also a good people person," he said.
"But in saying that, he's laid that platform there for me to build off. He's brought a winning culture with him, created a good culture off the field as well so that's a positive for me and I can build off it."
Gardner said his goal is to continue Marrar's success both on and off the field.
"I guess the aim is to be successful on the field. We've been very successful the last few years so we want to continue to be successful as we have," he said.
"We have such a young group, which was a massive positive for me taking on this job. A chance to improve everyone's game individually and as a team.
"But also, off the field is just as important for me to continue to create that positive culture that we have and be a great family club."
Gardner said the Bombers are confident of retaining the majority of their premiership list with best-on-ground in the grand final Jordan Hedington among those to already re-sign with the club.
Lenon has also agreed to stay on at Marrar in a new position.
