WAGGA footballer Jackson Kelly is a South Australian National Football League (SANFL) premiership player after Norwood claimed a thrilling one-point victory in Sunday's grand final.
Kelly was part of the Norwood team that produced a final-quarter comeback to upset North Adelaide 8.11 (59) to 8.10 (58) at Adelaide Oval.
Norwood trailed for most of the day and were 17 points down midway through the final term but finished strongly with the last three goals of the game to win the club's second SANFL premiership.
Kelly made a team-high nine tackles for Norwood in the grand final to go with 10 disposals. Three of those disposals were rebound 50s, while he also had a clearance.
It capped off a memorable debut season at Norwood for Kelly, who made the switch from Central District over the off-season.
The 26-year-old is no stranger to premiership success, having played in Wagga Tigers' 2016 and 2019 grand final victories.
Norwood was led to victory by coach Jade Rawlings.
