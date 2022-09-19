Country women have dominated selections for the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels side, including Wagga representatives Harriet Elleman, Amy Hart, and Biola Dawa.
Playing City in Goulburn on Saturday, coach Jonno Andreou said strong preparation from the Country team was key in their 27-20 win.
With City players coming in hot off the end of their season, Country had better time and opportunity to prepare for the game with the group slotting in four training sessions together.
Players for the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels side were selected based on performance in the game, providing players with a path to the Super W competition.
"We've had a couple of girls in that Super W squad already, Biola, Ivy (Merlehan), Harriet, so hopefully we can get a few more of those country girls into that Super W side, it's exciting times for country rugby," Andreou said.
Andreou said he was confident Country players would be selected for the Kestrels team but was shocked when only three City players were named in the starting side.
"The way the girls played as a team really helped cement a few other spots within that Kestrels team," he said.
New to Wagga from Parkes, Hart (Waratahs) has played only one season in the region, but was a standout player for both Andreou and selectors.
Elleman's (Waratahs) usual outstanding efforts were more than enough to see her picked up in the team, with Andreou expecting nothing less from her.
Dawa (CSU), who was part of Brumbies last Super W squad, showed she still has a lot more to give to her sport, easily picking up a spot in the team.
Andreou said it was rewarding to coach the women's side and he was proud to see so many of his Country players selected in the Kestrels team.
Like many women's competitions, female participation in rugby union has increased over recent years and Andreou believes visibility of the highly successful Australian women's teams has helped grow the game.
Southern Inland Rugby Union reintroduced a women's competition in 2013, initially playing the Rugby Sevens format before increasing to ten-a-side in 2019. Andreou believes it will grow into a full 15-a-side format in the coming years.
"I think having rugby within that Olympic selection of sports and the girls and sevens doing really well. I think that inspires young girls to want to play at that level and I think going through these selection programs, you can really get noticed if you play well, so it's good," Andreou said.
Kestrels will play a President's XV in Canberra this weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
