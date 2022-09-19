The Daily Advertiser

Biola Dawa, Harriet Elleman, and Amy Hart selected in the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels side

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:17am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning best on ground in SIRU grand final two week's ago, Biola Dawa has been selected in the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels side. Picture by Les Smith

Country women have dominated selections for the ACT and Southern NSW Kestrels side, including Wagga representatives Harriet Elleman, Amy Hart, and Biola Dawa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.