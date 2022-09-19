The Daily Advertiser

Riverina to benefit from 500 additional paramedics promised by NSW Labor

By Georgia Rossiter
September 19 2022 - 8:30am
NSW Labor announced they would boost regional and rural ambulance services with 500 more paramedics should they be successful at the next election.

The Riverina will be one of many regional and rural ambulance services to receive a boost in numbers should Labor be successful at the next NSW election.

