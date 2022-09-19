The Riverina will be one of many regional and rural ambulance services to receive a boost in numbers should Labor be successful at the next NSW election.
The opposition government announced they would increase regional and rural paramedic numbers by 500 in their first term, should they be elected.
The $150 million election promise from Labor comes after new data NSW ambulance response times continuing a decade-long downward trend.
Opposition leader Chris Minns said the boost in paramedic numbers was the first step in improving the state's health system.
"We need long term, structural repair and this announcement from Labor today is only the beginning," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Labor also announced it would increase professional recognition of paramedics increase in skills, meaning intensive care and extensive care paramedics will be able to work in rural areas.
Australian Paramedics Association delegate and Gundagai paramedic Gary Wilson said the announcement was "a positive step forward".
He said more paramedics trained in these areas means dislocations, cuts and other non-life-threatening injuries mean they can be treated at home without a trip to the emergency department.
"The quality of paramedic skills has vastly increased over the last 20 years and the advantage of extended care paramedics is they keep people at home," Mr Wilson said.
"If it's implemented effectively, it will reduce presentations at hospitals and hopefully it will keep paramedics in the community where they belong."
Mr Wilson said the entire health system would need to be addressed in order for the statistics to improve.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said staffing across all regional health sectors needed to be increased before healthcare improved.
"The issue is that we also need more medical, nursing and allied staff to care for patients being brought to hospitals by paramedics in a timely manner," he said.
"If we don't address the shortages of healthcare staff across the board, we are likely to continue to hear of ambulances and paramedics being left waiting outside for extended periods of time."
In Wagga, the median ambulance response time was 13 minutes for a P1 (lights and sirens) emergency, two minutes longer than the same time last year.
For the highest priority emergencies, Wagga ambulances took a median time of eight minutes - two minutes longer than 12 months ago.
Mr Minns said Labor would also look to fix policy issues which keep higher trained paramedics in metropolitan areas and boost the numbers of those trained in extended care and emergency care.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.