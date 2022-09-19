Wagga's Tom Blanch and Lachie Day have been selected to compete in the Australian Rugby Shield after outstanding performances in the Brumbies Country team on Saturday.
Players were selected for ACT and Southern NSW Griffins based on performance at the City versus Country competition held in Goulburn.
The Griffins team was restructured this year to provide better pathways for regional players to follow the pathway to elite football.
Country coach Nick McCarthy said he couldn't fault the application of effort from his side despite disappointing 22-0 and 35-0 losses to the Brumbies City South and City North sides respectively.
"We found it difficult, but it was a great opportunity for our boys to learn and see what the next level of rugby looks like," McCarthy said.
South and North teams were selected from the John II Dent competition, the premier competition in the ACT.
Though held scoreless in both games, McCarthy believes Country held their own earning several scrum penalties against South and dominating passages of play over North.
Form country football to playing against the best players of the premier competition, McCarthy said it was a huge step up in skill for his team.
"We dealt with the physicality side of the game quite well, we just struggled to control the speed of the ruck and the play for anymore than four or five phases of the play, and when you lose the speed of the game it's difficult to control sides like that," he said.
Country had hoped to see more players selected in the team prior to Saturday, but McCarthy was very pleased with Blanch (Wagga City) and Day's (Waratahs) selection following Country's losses.
"To still have some guys picked, realistically stepping up two levels, to have them picked in that team was really exciting for us," he said.
Also selected as shadow players, covering players with injury in the main squad, were Jacob Nielsen (Wagga City) and Connor Swann (Tumut).
McCarthy said the games provided good opportunities for players to learn what is needed from them if they want to take their football to Sydney or Canberra.
Blanch and Day aren't the only Wagga faces that will be in Adelaide for the competition as McCarthy has been taken on as forwards coach.
Completing a coaching development course and coach mentoring session through the Brumbies this year, McCarthy said coaching the Griffins is a reward for his hard work.
"This is sort of the cherry on top at the end of a long season of coaching and coach mentoring," he said.
McCarthy believes working alongside experienced coaches and quality players will help further develop his skills.
With more than a decade of experience in coaching roles McCarthy believes that every player deserves to be supported by a quality coach.
"I don't feel like I do the players any justice if I just want to continue doing things the way I've always done them," McCarthy said.
"You've got to keep learning and keep growing to create better opportunities and enjoyment for the guys who are putting their hands up to give it a crack," he said.
Griffins will play in the inaugural Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide this weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
