The Daily Advertiser

Tom Blanch and Lachie Day will play for Griffins at the Australian Rugby Shield

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie Day was one of two Wagga players selected for the ACT and Southern NSW Griffins team. PIcture by Les Smith

Wagga's Tom Blanch and Lachie Day have been selected to compete in the Australian Rugby Shield after outstanding performances in the Brumbies Country team on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.