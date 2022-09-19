TALENTED Marrar footballer Jack Reynolds entered an exclusive group at the Bombers by winning his third club best and fairest on Friday night.
Reynolds was rewarded for a brilliant season with his third senior best and fairest at Marrar, backing up his wins in 2017 and 2021.
In a phenomenal effort, Reynolds claimed a third best and fairest by the age of 23, two of which came in premiership years at Marrar, the other where a finals series wasn't held.
Reynolds was a comfortable winner, holding off ruckman Nick Molkentin, who was forced to settle for runner up best and fairest for a third time.
The experienced ruckman, a three time premiership player at Marrar now, was named player's player.
Electric forward Zach Walgers finished third but was named most consistent, while Harry Reynolds shared best in finals with Jordan Hedington.
Chris O'Donnell took out the club's most courageous award.
Reynolds was honoured to win the best and fairest for a third time.
"I'm pretty stoked to win it a third time but to be honest, I was just so happy with the premiership," Reynolds said.
"There was a lot of emotion in that one with the last few years of no result and playing with these fellas, especially Harry, under Sparks in his last year.
"Being assistant coach this year and being more involved around the team and working with Cal, who has been awesome, has made me want to perform higher.
"I was happy with my year, consistency wise, and being able to string together a season without missing a game and playing at full health for the year. Also playing more minutes in the midfield this year, I really enjoyed being at more stoppages and centre bounces and getting on the end of a few goals."
Reynolds also thanked his teammates for making him look better, particularly Molkentin, Walgers, younger brother Harry, O'Donnell and captain Jackson Moye.
Meantime, experienced footballer John Hoey went back-to-back to win the reserve grade best and fairest, while Matt Rynehart claimed the under 17 best and fairest.
Bridie Willis won A grade best and fairest after a tremendous season.
Bella Hofert won A reserve best and fairest, while Jaime Esler (B grade), Mikayla Boots (C grade) and Svannah Godde (under 17) took out the lower grades.
It was a huge effort from Godde in the 17s given she is only 14.
Bonny Hudson took out netball's most improved across all grades.
Long-serving canteen manager Donna Carroll was named Bomber of the Year, while special presentations were made to outgoing president John Carroll, secretary Cathie Fox and coach Shane Lenon.
