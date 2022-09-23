BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This four-bedroom home is perfect for the family: the style, layout and finishes are second to none.
"It's almost new and absolutely perfect," selling agent Rebecca Jones said.
"As soon as you step inside you'll fall in love."
The exquisite main bedroom is at the front of the house with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The living spaces are located in the centre of the home, creating a true sense of rest and relaxation.
The home opens on to a large dining area and large family room, enough room for all the family to relax.
The stunning gourmet kitchen features a generous Granite island bench, white cabinetry, a 900mm Kleenmaid oven and walk-in pantry.
There's also a separate study with built-in cabinetry and a large laundry offering space and a functional layout.
Outside, the entertaining area overlooks the hedge-lined backyard and large-powered shed with wood fire and TV points.
"It truly is the ultimate man cave," Rebecca said.
"All of this and more is set on a 2787-square-metre metre block with a reserve next door and behind, where nature is your neighbour."
The property is close to Charles Sturt University, the newly-built shopping centre at Boorooma and a short drive to the central business district.
