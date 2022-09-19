A Wagga mum ranked the state's number one Strongwoman and Australia's second will go head-to-head with the world's toughest when she tries her luck at the Official Strongman Games in November.
A fundraiser was held at Wagga's Chronicles Gym on Sunday to raise funds for Emily Naismith and her coach Josh Vasicek who are gearing up to attend the games which are set to be held in Florida.
The Official Strongman Games is a competition of strength, bringing together hundreds of the top Strongman and Strongwoman athletes from over 30 countries.
A strongwoman is someone who competes in strength athletics. The event will see the best in the world compete for the title of World's Strongest.
"The event was great. Jess Cronin did an amazing job with organising the whole day," Miss Naismith said.
This will be the first time Miss Naismith will compete at the Official Strongman Games and to say she is excited would be an understatement.
"I'm the only Australian in my weight category under 73kg."
Mr Vasicek will attend as Miss Naismith's coach.
"He's been with me from the start so it's a pretty big thing for the both of us," Miss Naismith said.
"I do spend a lot of time training and in the gym, so to have qualified for worlds, makes it all worthwhile."
Miss Naismith is also the mother of two girls, five-year-old Charlie King and 10-year-old Bayli King.
"I just want to make them and my family proud," she said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
