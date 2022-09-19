The Daily Advertiser

Wagga RSL sub-branch president David Gardiner recognised with esteemed community award

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Wagga RSL Sub-branch president David Gardiner has received the prestigious Spirit of Anzac Award for being an outstanding community member. Picture by Madeline Begley.

Wagga RSL's David Gardiner has been presented with a national award for service to our veterans.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

