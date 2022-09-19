Wagga RSL's David Gardiner has been presented with a national award for service to our veterans.
The current president of the Wagga RSL sub branch, Mr Gardiner was named joint winner of the 'Outstanding Community Member Award' alongside Gladesville RSL's James Butt at last week's 15th annual Spirit of Anzac Awards in a gala dinner held in Adelaide last week.
He received the prestigious award for demonstrating outstanding loyalty and service towards the Wagga RSL sub branch and the local community.
Mr Gardiner was humbled and said he did not expect to receive the award.
"It means everything and is a great honour indeed," he said.
"You don't do the job to get recognised, but it's nice when [an accolade like this] does come along.
"When there's a job there, you just do it. You don't think too much about anything else."
Mr Gardiner also thanked his wife for her faithful support over the years.
"I'd like to thank my wife of 56 years for putting up with me being away so much and for standing by me all the way," Mr Gardiner said.
"As they say, where there's a good man, there's a better woman behind them. That's certainly true in this case because she's put up with a lot over the years and I thank her for that."
Wagga RSL marketing manager Jo Thomas nominated Mr Gardiner for the award and praised him for his decades-long commitment to the RSL Club and sub-branch.
"David's a very humble man who never asks for any thanks, but he's been involved in both for many years now," she said.
Joining the Wagga RSL Club in 1977, Mr Gardiner went on to serve as president from 1997 until 2008.
He is also an active participant and member of the Vietnam Veterans Association since joining in 1979.
He first served as president of the Wagga RSL sub-branch from 1991 until 1995. He returned as president in 2018 and remains in this role today.
As Mr Gardiner was not present to receive the award, a special dinner will be held in his honour next week.
"Next Tuesday we will celebrate David's award by holding a special dinner with his close friends and family at the RSL Club," Ms Thomas said.
The Spirit of Anzac Awards are the highest honour at the RSL & Services Clubs Association.
The awards recognised two categories at last week's gala dinner, namely the Spirit of Anzac Award and the Outstanding Community Member Award.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
