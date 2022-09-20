The Daily Advertiser

Riverina rallying behind Tumut family after two-week-old Hamish McGregor's meningitis diagnosis

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:33am, first published September 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut mother Ashlee McGregor will be able to remain by her son, Hamish's side while he is treated at hospital for meningitis thanks to a GoFundMe Page. Pictures supplied

When Tumut mother Ashlee McGregor and her husband welcomed their seemingly healthy newborn, a son named Hamish, into the world they never could have imagined the battle that would ensue a short time later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.