When Tumut mother Ashlee McGregor and her husband welcomed their seemingly healthy newborn, a son named Hamish, into the world they never could have imagined the battle that would ensue a short time later.
A mere 16 days after his birth, baby Hamish fell ill with bacterial meningitis which is inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes, typically caused by an infection.
He was first rushed to Tumut Hospital where he was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital and then flown to Sydney by newborn and paediatric emergency transport service NETS.
After being in the Intensive Care Unit for four days, Hamish received his diagnosis.
"We were in Wagga for six days, then flown to Sydney Children's Hospital as Hamish was having seizures," Mrs McGregor said.
"We found out Hamish had suffered a stroke and that's what caused the seizures.
"After a week in Sydney we were flown back to Wagga and put on antibiotics. We thought all was good until nine days after being home I knew there was something wrong with him just from his cry."
Hamish was taken back to Wagga Base Hospital where Mrs McGregor was informed Hamish's meningitis had returned.
After being on a ventilator and fed by a tube for nine days, Hamish had the challenge of learning how to feed naturally again.
He then remained on antibiotics for another four weeks, during which the family was told Hamish has markers for cerebral palsy caused by his stroke.
"Hamish had a repeat MRI and lumbar puncture two days before we were due to go home," Mrs McGregor said.
"Doctors were concerned about the results, so we were told he had to return to the Sydney Children's Hospital for review before going home."
Doctors informed the family that Hamish had fluid on the brain from meningitis and would need a shunt, which is a hole that moves or allows movement of fluid from one part of the body to another, inserted into his brain.
"We are currently on our seventh week in hospital this time round and still expect another week at least before we can go home," Mrs McGregor said.
With Hamish set to face constant appointments in Wagga and Sydney along with early intervention therapies, a GoFundMe page was set up by family friend Meg Corringham to help the family with medical costs.
The page has raised more than $4500 in just four days.
"The support around us for what we have been through with Hamish has been beyond belief," Mrs McGregor said.
"Everyone has been checking in, messaging, calling and inboxing us to check up on how Hamish is and how we are doing as parents."
The funds will help with expenses as the family are away from home and Hamish's father is forced to take time off work as well as help to cover the cost of the medical bills.
A shunt was put in Hamish's brain last Friday and he is currently doing well.
"It's honestly been the hardest thing we've ever had to go through," Mrs McGregor said.
"Seeing your baby near death three times is something we will never truly get over and being away from our older children Marlee and Nate (5 and 3) has been heartbreaking and hard for them as well.
"We can't wait to be together as a family again. It at times feels like I'll never get back to them."
To make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/hamishs-journey.
