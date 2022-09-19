The coaching merry-go-round at Kangaroos looks like it has to turn again with James Smart indicating he wants to focus on a playing role in 2023.
Smart linked with the Wagga club after a decorated career with Gundagai this season initially signing on as a non-playing coach.
However he lined up in round one and wants to remain at the club as a player.
"I've said to the club I'm happy to stay and play but I have a few things I need to confirm to get my body right for next year," Smart said.
"If I can have a good pre-season, I'm keen to play."
After a horror run with injuries, particularly in 2021 when he was limited to less than a half of football after breaking his leg in his return from a shoulder injury, Smart only missed three games for the season.
The first was due to COVID in round two and the other two were in the back end of the season as Kangaroos struggled to stay under the allotted player points.
He returned in time to secure Kangaroos their first finals appearance since 2017 but his back is still causing him problems.
"I want to let everything settle after the season and for me the main priority is getting the body into a position where I can commit to playing a full season even though I've played more games this year in the last three years it was still stop-start and I had plenty of breaks in between," Smart said.
"I've got a couple of things I'm dealing with with the physio at the moment but I'm confident if I can have a good pre-season then I will be right to go."
The opportunity to coach again was the big drawcard for the 32-year-old.
However he doesn't feel he has enough time to give the role what it demands.
"It's not that I don't want to coach but I feel like the club needs a captain-coach and it's been challenging," he said.
"I feel like I could do it but then you have to consider how well you want to do it and it probably felt like I did both the job I'm no now and the coaching job about 85 per cent as I've only got so much time on my hands to tick all the boxes that I want to tick and need to tick.
"I'm sure I could do it but it's about how well I'd like to do it and for what the club needs right now, and especially the stage of life I'm in as well that right now I need to play and not coach and coach and not play.
"Coaching is probably my first preference but that might need to wait for a little while just yet."
Kangaroos haven't had the same coach since Ben Jeffery finished the second of his two seasons at the helm in 2018.
Glenn Dumbrell, Hayden Ashcroft and Simon Woolford all had just had one-year stints but president Peter Hurst remains hopeful Smart will have a change of heart after being pleased with the job he did in 2022.
"If we didn't come fifth it would have been disappointing but in the scheme of things fifth is probably fitting for what we had and what we did," Hurst said.
"I think we left a couple of games behind that we could have won but that's all a part of what we are trying to bust out of - the inconsistency and immaturity."
"We want to keep that cohort of players together, which we will pretty much do, which will help us and that is what we haven't had with five coaches in five years."
Kangaroos are far from the only Group Nine club with question marks over their leader for next season with only Young and Albury announcing their coaches.
Nick Cornish is back for a second year with the Cherrypickers while former NRL player Justin Carney is headed to Albury.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
