The Daily Advertiser

James Smart looks to step back to playing role with Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach James Smart is looking to step back into just a playing role with Kangaroos in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

The coaching merry-go-round at Kangaroos looks like it has to turn again with James Smart indicating he wants to focus on a playing role in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.