After guiding Gundagai to a third premiership in the past five seasons, captain-coach Luke Berkrey will hand over the reins.
After captaining the side's 2020 premiership success, Berkrey was co-coach with Jarrod Crane last year when the season was unable to be completed before taking on the role solo this time around.
However he's looking to take a back seat.
"It's so emotional at the moment as I've got a few things to weigh up," Berkrey said.
"I won't be doing the job next year and going forward we have to work out what is happening."
READ MORE
It was a challenging season but not even a lack of football coming in could stop them after quirks of the draw, flooding and then finishing minor premiers saw the club just play four times in the last nine weeks of the season.
Berkrey was pleased with how the whole side responded to a different approach.
""It was really stop-start but I'm just really happy with the training regime we went in to.
"There was a lot of depth that went into it to ensure we were ready to go on this day and I guess we were."
Berkrey also struggled with a sternum complaint late in the season, which saw him miss the last two games of the regular season.
However he hardly missed a beat in the finals series as Gundagai completed their unbeaten season in fine fashion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.