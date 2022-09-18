The Daily Advertiser

Rose puts in another big performance to win second John Hill Medal

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
Gundagai five-eighth Nathan Rose celebrates after winning his second John Hill Medal after being named best in the Tigers' big grand final win over Young at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Les Smith

He was wearing different colours this time, but Nathan Rose won a second John Hill Medal after being named best in Gundagai's grand final win on Sunday.

