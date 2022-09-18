He was wearing different colours this time, but Nathan Rose won a second John Hill Medal after being named best in Gundagai's grand final win on Sunday.
Five years after winning his first for Southcity, Rose was back to his brilliant best as Gundagai stormed to a 34-4 win over Young.
After being the Bulls captain-coach for two seasons, Rose made the high-profile switch and definitely delivered for first new club.
However the star five-eighth was just happy to contribute to Gundagai's premiership success.
"It was good and I think it (the medal) is just the cherry on top," Rose said.
"The grand final is obviously what you want to win at the end of the season but to come away with the medal is pretty nice personally."
Rose went close to opening to scoring twice, only to be dragged down by some desperate Young defence.
However he really stood out in the second half.
After winning his side a penalty after being brought down chasing his own kick, Rose scored the first of his two tries to start the Tigers charge in the second stanza.
He then made another break but Tyler Cornish was able to come up with a big play to shut down another chance for the Tigers to extend their lead.
Rose was then in the right spot as he scored his second after leading the Gundagai kick chase before Nick Cornish spilled the ball in his own goal line and Rose was right there to capitalise.
However he gave plenty of credit to their forward pack for setting the right platform to capitalise on.
"Our middles really turned up, dug deep and when they are turning up and digging deep it makes your job a bit easier on the edge and just in general," Rose said.
"Full credit to them."
Rose credited plenty of opportunities on the edge for the Tigers.
With Nic Hall injuring his hamstring in Young's narrow major semi-final loss to Gundagai, the Cherrypickers changed things around with Nick Cornish moving to five-eighth and Harry Fitzpatrick coming into the centre.
However he said it wasn't a real plan coming in.
"It is just the way it panned out as when you are creating momentum you are creating space," Rose said.
"When you get the ball you just have to try to take your opportunities and that is what I tried to do."
The last time Rose won a John Hill Medal he had just beaten Gundagai in a grand final.
However he's really enjoyed a different perspective this time around.
"It is one of those things that you probably don't understand until you've played there but they are a one-town team and the whole community gets behind them," Rose said.
"Even driving to training all up and down the main street it's just Gundagai everywhere and it's not only the footy team but it is their community.
"The Bulls are just as passionate, you can't take anything away from Southcity as there are some unreal supporters and fan base but Gundi are just a little bit bigger."
He's also relished the freedom of not being coach.
"It frees you up to play a bit of footy and that's the one of the perks of not coaching," Rose said.
"I enjoyed not coaching this year, it's been good and really refreshing."
Captain-coach Luke Berkrey was thrilled with Rose's input on the game.
"When you have class players certain blokes just have to do a job and the class players will shine through," Berkrey said.
"Nathan Rose is just a freak."
Latrell Siegwalt, who followed Rose and joined the Tigers from Southcity this season, and James Luff were also very influential as the Tigers roared away with the premiership.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
