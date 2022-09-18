Leeton United have set up a mouthwatering grand final showdown with fierce rivals Hanwood next week.
Leeton booked their ticket with a thrilling 1-0 win over Lake Albert at Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
Leeton teenager Michael Ciurleo came off the bench and made the most of a saved Henri Gardner shot to tap in the match-winner in the final minute of the game.
While it was jubilation for Leeton, it was heartache for Lake Albert, who had created a number of chances for the match-winner in the lead up.
Leeton United co-coach Ross Morgan conceded the game could have gone either way.
"Look, it was a proper football match. Both teams had enough chances to win the game," Morgan said.
"If we'd gone in 2-0 up at half-time, I don't think many people would have been disappointed and then Lake Albert came out and could have scored a couple in the middle part of the second half.
"Right until the end, both teams could have won and lucky we got that goal when we did."
MORE SPORT NEWS
While Ciurleo was the hero, Luca Mandaglio was a standout for Leeton.
But Morgan had nothing but praise for the entire squad.
"It's fantastic. We had a tough week, we had a few go down injured so we had a few play through the pain barrier today," he said.
"The captain, Joey (Fondacaro), Ethan Burrow both put in a shift while injured so to come away with the win is great."
Leeton, still the defending champions from their 2020 drought-breaking title, have now scored consecutive 1-0 victories over South Wagga and Lake Albert to book their grand final ticket alongside Hanwood.
The two teams will meet for a second consecutive Pascoe Cup grand final and Morgan concedes his team have a big task in front of them.
"Look, they're going to be favourites and rightly so. They're unbeaten all year," he said.
"But we've found a bit of form and put in the performances the last few games so the pressure's off us and we've just got to go in and give it a crack."
