The Daily Advertiser

Michael Ciurleo scores in the final minute to deliver a 1-0 preliminary final victory for Leeton United over Lake Albert

MM
By Matt Malone
September 18 2022 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United teenager Michael Ciurleo scored the match-winner to put his team through to the Pascoe Cup grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Leeton United have set up a mouthwatering grand final showdown with fierce rivals Hanwood next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.