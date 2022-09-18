Junee's Josh Sykes has been rewarded for a fantastic performance in the Burmeister Shield grand final with the young halfback named best on ground.
Sykes was thrilled to get the win over Gundagai, with the Diesels needing to fightback after being down early.
"It's unreal," Sykes said.
"I can't believe it.
"It's all credit to the boys as they help me do what I do."
The grand final win over the Tigers was a reversal of the qualifying final result, with Sykes admitting the Diesels very nearly missed the grand final altogether.
"We were close to losing to Tumut that day in Temora," he said.
"Then we had Young who are another tough side and again today we played with 12 players for most of the second half."
Sykes is one of the younger players for the Diesels and said that playing alongside some experienced players has allowed for his game to develop significantly this season.
"It's been good," he said.
"It really helps my game out and it's grown my game this year playing in men's and being around those boys and those older heads."
After a difficult season for the Diesels with the club unable to field a first grade side, Sykes said being able to take the Weissel Cup and Burmeister Shield back to Junee was fantastic.
"That's massive for the club this year," he said.
"Especially coming from where we were at the start of the year with only four people coming to pre-season."
There was plenty of Junee supporters who flocked to Equex to cheer the Diesels on, with a sizeable crowd there for the Weissel Cup and that number only grew for the Burmeister Shield game later in the day.
Sykes said to have so much support was fantastic.
"There was heaps and I can't believe how many people showed up," he said.
"Especially on that far side there, it was crazy."
