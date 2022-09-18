The Daily Advertiser

Junee's Josh Sykes was named best on ground in the Diesels drought breaking Burmeister Shield premiership win against Gundagai

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 18 2022 - 8:35am
Junee's Josh Sykes was awarded best on ground. Picture by Les Smith

Junee's Josh Sykes has been rewarded for a fantastic performance in the Burmeister Shield grand final with the young halfback named best on ground.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

