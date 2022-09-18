As Wagga endured yet another wet weekend, firefighters are warning people not to become complacent, as a very real threat looms in the weeks and months ahead.
"We want people to start thinking about the upcoming fire season," Riverina Zone Aviation Brigade captain Jamie Cave said.
"It's wet at the moment, so no one is really thinking about the fires.
"But because of that, we're going to have a lot of grass coming up and we'd like to encourage people to start preparing their properties for fires this year."
Captain Cave said while the fields are wet now, when they dry out this could lead to a high threat of grass fires.
Lake Albert RFS captain Matt Billingham said grass could dry out in as little as two weeks.
"If there's no wet weather for two weeks after that, the grass will dry right out and that's where we have all our problems," Captain Billingham said.
He said grass fires were looming as the main concern this season.
The warning came as members of the Lake Albert RFS and Riverina Zone Aviation brigades held an open day for the public at Wagga Airport for Get Ready Weekend.
"We're trying to encourage more people to join the aviation side of the RFS," Captain Cave said.
"A lot of people like to go out in the trucks rather than do these support roles."
These include refilling planes and helping out in the communications room.
"These roles are also critical," he said.
The RFS also used the day to educate people on the new nationwide fire danger warning system.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
