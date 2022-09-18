Flooding along the Mirrool Creek has left one Riverina woman stranded in her house after a culvert washed away.
Sally Jones lives on Halse Road in Yenda and was stuck at her property for three days due to flash flooding overwhelming the East Mirrool Regulator.
While she was stocked up with food, water and other supplies, she said it was concerning that she wasn't able to get to work or leave in an emergency.
"When there is a 'minor' flood, Halse Road becomes a torrent of water and it washes the culvert out. It prevents access in and out of the property," Ms Jones said.
Ms Jones said that she suspected the high speed of the water was causing a backlog at the regulator, leading to water coming into the regulator faster than it's going out.
"There's a streamflow gauge on Barellan Road, the water appears to be arriving down at the East Mirrool Regulator within just a few days of arriving at Barellan Road."
With the Bureau of Meteorology recently announcing a third La Nina event, Ms Jones is concerned that a minor event could cause so much trouble - and urged councils and other authorities along Mirrool Creek to take action.
These minor floods are providing a wake-up call that we need to get on top of it now- Sally Jones
"When there has been so much work done and analysis by the council's flood management authority, and other councils upstream, why is this happening?"
"It's not that there hasn't been good research, it's that things have changed since then ... we're very fortunate in a way, we've had multiple minor floods in the last years that are telling us there's a problem; we've got a chance to do something about it now before there is a crisis.
"The other thing that worries me a little bit is that this is going on at the fringe of the MIA and it almost is going unnoticed and unremarked - and yet there's very significant flooding and disruption being caused."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
