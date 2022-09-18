Wet weather didn't scare away crowds as they filed into the Group Nine grand finals at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Group Nine president Andrew Hinchcliffe was pleased with numbers on the day, saying he was aware that crowd sizes have been down across country rugby league in NSW.
"We weren't worried but we knew the weather forecast wasn't great and we were probably pretty lucky with the weather, it held out pretty well," Hinchcliffe said.
The Group took in $29,000 at the gates and have projected an additional $12,000 once streaming revenue has been counted, putting the takings on par with the 2020 grand finals.
Though there were a few incidents sending players to the sin bin on the field, Hinchcliffe said the crowd was well behaved all day.
"There was a lot of pretty serious supporting going on but it didn't seem like there was much unruly behaviour in the crowd which is always really good," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
