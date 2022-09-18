The Daily Advertiser

Crowds brave wet weather at Group Nine grand finals

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
Wet weather didn't scare away crowds as they filed into the Group Nine grand finals at Equex Centre on Sunday.

Tahlia Sinclair

