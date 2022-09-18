Wagga apprentice jockey Molly Bourke enjoyed her most successful day at the track in front of a strong Ag Races crowd at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Bourke enjoyed her first winning treble and it was no mean feat given none of the trio were sent out as favourite.
A late pick-up ride on Dash To The Bar ($5.50) kicked her off before she later landed wins on Mouse Almighty ($13) and Tinge Of Ginge ($6.50) to land the treble.
Bourke said the winning treble came as a pleasant surprise, admitting she did not see it coming at the start of the dau.
"No, definitely not," Bourke said.
"I knew I had some good rides and I picked up a good ride on the morning of the races, that Dash To The Bar, and I knew off the quick look at it's form I did I thought it looked like a good chance.
"Looking at the horses, I knew with the wet track, that would suit Mouse Almighty. The wet track was making me feel a bit confident with a few of them."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Bourke and Mouse Almighty combined for their fifth win together when taking out the Riverina Wool Testers Open Handicap (1000m).
The tough six-year-old mare improved her record to seven wins from 36 starts with the first-up victory, as she saw off Seventh Seal ($3.50) by a half length, with $1.80 favourite Riddlero back in third.
Mouse Almighty's win was the second leg of a race-to-race double for Wagga trainer George Dimitropoulos, who also took out the William Farrer Hotel Aggies Cup Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m) with Willybeafactor ($2.70).
Nick Heywood guided Willybeafactor to a narrow win over Swagger ($3.00).
Bourke loved combining with Mouse Almighty for another win.
"That was my fifth win on her," she said.
"She's been very good to me."
The third of her wins came for her boss Doug Gorrel as Tinge Of Ginge took out the Riverina Co-Op Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1200m) on debut.
The three-year-old Bon Hoffa filly sat up on the speed and got through the heavy goings without any problems to give Gorrel his second win as a Wagga trainer.
"We really liked her going into the race but with her, we weren't expecting big things, we knew that she was still very green and working it all out, being a first starter," Bourke said.
"If anything, I thought that is what would cost her, immaturity but she put it all together on the day."
Bourke has now amassed 35 career winners since she begun race riding in April last year.
The 19-year-old, originally from Tumbarumba, moved back to Wagga last month with Gorrel and is happy to be back.
"It's really nice. I like it down here," she said.
"It's been a bit hard lately with all of the called off meetings but when there is still meetings on, it's good, I'm still seeming to get a lot of rides."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.