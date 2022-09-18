THE Riverina League recorded it's lowest grand final crowd in 16 years on Saturday.
A measly $21,800 was paid at the gate for Saturday's Riverina League grand final at Narrandera Sportsground, where Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong enjoyed a 17-point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
It was the lowest grand final gate takings since 2006 in what was the first Riverina League grand final to be held since 2019.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons was not too concerned.
"We won't make too much out of it," Irons said.
"We're happy to be back and to get through a finals series."
A clash with the Hume League grand final and Ag races, average weather, live streaming and the spread of clubs involved are among the potential reasons for the small crowd.
In comparison, the Farrer League grand final gate at Robertson Oval last week was $33,400.
While low, the Riverina League gate was only marginally down on the 2019 figure of $22,534.
