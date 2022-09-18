The Daily Advertiser
Undefeated Brothers down Tumut in Sullivan Cup grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 18 2022 - 7:21am, first published 2:30am
Brothers completed an undefeated season after coming through a tense grand final to take a 12-2 win over Tumut in Sunday's grand final.

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

