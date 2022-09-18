Brothers completed an undefeated season after coming through a tense grand final to take a 12-2 win over Tumut in Sunday's grand final.
Brothers were favourites heading into the game but were slow to adapt to a wet ball and field, it wasn't until the second half that they began to dominate.
Coach Troy Dargin said he was having heart attacks on the sideline after Tumut kicked an early penalty goal before his side worked their way into the contest.
"We tried to play dry on a wet track and obviously we had to readjust at half-time and when we fixed that style up, we just defended the game and it worked out good," Dargin said.
Surprised by Tumut's intensity at the beginning of the game, a half-time chat with the boys helped regroup the team, focusing them on the goal in front of them.
After taking a 4-2 led into the break, Brothers came out and took control of what had been a messy game of football.
An outstanding set of six from the Wagga side had them carry the ball the full length of the field before Terrel McGregor crossed for the four points.
With this try under their belts, Brothers took off and were unlucky to only score once again afterwards, with Tumut's line defence blocking them out several times.
Heavy wind and tough angles meant they had no luck with conversions but it ultimately didn't matter.
Following the win Dargin said his players weren't sure what to do and were taking their time to soak in and realise what they have achieved this season.
Dylan Bendall was awarded the well deserved best on ground medal after working overtime in the centre to help propel Brothers to success.
Dargin believes his entire team could have been called for player of the match with each player fulfilling their role as he needed them to.
"It's no surprise to hear any one of their names to be honest. Dylan is one of those players that will literally put the team before his body, and you saw that today," he said.
His first year coaching this side, Dargin said the team has been a pleasure to work with.
Most of the boys have moved together as a team since they were under sixes, developing a strong playing relationship.
As players get further into their schooling and starting to work Dargin said he is hopeful that they choose to return to the game next year, knowing league may be competing against other options for the boys.
"For now though, we're just focusing on enjoying this premiership and we'll see how it goes from there," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
