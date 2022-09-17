The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Brett Somerville is proud of his side's performance but admitted late goals hurt his side dearly

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Sam Stening kicked the opening goal of the grand final for Collingullie-GP. Picture by Les Smith

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's great season did not finish the way they would have hoped, after going down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 17-points in the Riverina League grand final.

