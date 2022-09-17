Collingullie-Glenfield Park's great season did not finish the way they would have hoped, after going down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong by 17-points in the Riverina League grand final.
Despite a disappointing end to the season, Demons co-coach Brett Somerville was proud of how his side continued to battle for four quarters.
"The boys put in maximum effort today," Somerville said.
"We just weren't able to get over the line against a very good Ganmain side who structured up pretty well.
"There were a few things that we tried to affect, but it didn't work and they just kept rebounding it.
"They are a great side and it was a good contest all round and they were the better side on the day."
Harry Radley was again outstanding for the Demons, with James Pope also having a great game down back playing on a combination of George Alexander, Dan Foley and Jacob Olsson.
While again under extreme pressure the Demons young back line stood tall for three quarters, with the Lions getting the better of them late to score three important final quarter goals.
"The back six have been good all year and they've had some really good battles with those Ganmain forwards," he said.
"It went down to the wire today and they unfortunately got those couple of late ones which on a low scoring day was the difference in the end."
After surging up the ladder in 2022 and with a very young team, Somerville is more than confident that his side will again be a serious contender next season.
"We are still a young team," he said.
"We like the way we go about it and no doubt it definitely hurts now and it should hurt now. But the boys will be back bigger and better next year."
Ed Perryman was fantastic for the Demons in a losing side while Blake Harper proved why he was included in the Riverina League Team of the Year.
Spencer Small was the Demons leading goal kicker for the afternoon after two second quarter goals with Sam Stening and Noah Harper also hitting the scoreboard.
