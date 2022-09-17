The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Tom Sase kicked two grand final goals to help his side become Riverina League premiers

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 17 2022 - 2:20pm
GGGM's Tom Sase kicked two important goals for the Lions on a day where they were hard to come by. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Tom Sase may have only kicked three goals in the 2022 Riverina League season, but he has made sure to kick them when they matter most.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

