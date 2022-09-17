Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Tom Sase may have only kicked three goals in the 2022 Riverina League season, but he has made sure to kick them when they matter most.
After kicking one goal in the qualifying final win against Coolamon three weeks ago, Sase bettered that performance by kicking two crucial goals against Collingullie-Glenfield Park in the grand final.
Despite usually playing on the wing, Sase was happy to hit the scoreboard in such a big game.
"I was pretty lucky with them," Sase said.
"I didn't expect to get any because I'm usually on a wing, but two is good for me and I'll take that."
Sase was one of the Lions youngest players to run out against the Demons, with the 19-year-old saying it was a dream come true to win a first grade premiership.
"It's amazing," he said.
"This is what we play for and I just love it.
"I love the group and I love the feeling we have around the club and you can't fault any of the boys."
The premiership is extra satisfying for Sase after he missed a good chunk of the year following a nasty injury in the first month of the season.
Despite being told that his season may be over, the young midfielder continued to work on his rehab and returned to the first grade side against Turvey Park in round 16.
"I'm pretty proud of myself for doing that," he said.
"Doctors had told me I might not be able to play for the rest of the year.
"But I just put the work in and tried to get back on the track and thankfully Marto (Sam Martyn) put me back in the team and he trusted me to come back and play my role."
While Tom was up forward kicking goals, his older brother Jack was down back with the young defender having an excellent game.
Tom said it was amazing to win a first grade premiership alongside his brother.
"In juniors we never really got to play with each other," he said.
"But we push each other and are always into each other about doing the right things.
"I look up to him so much and I'm proud of him too."
After dominating the Demons the last time the two sides played, Sase admitted it was tough going early with Collingullie making it a tough contest throughout the opening half.
"It was tough early," he said.
"I think we expected to get away early, but they got that quick goal and we just couldn't respond until the second half.
"But we were able to come back into it and get back on top."
