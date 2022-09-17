Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership captain Ben Walsh is now a two time Lions premiership player following Ganmain's 17-point win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Narrandera Sportsground.
Walsh was a member of the Lions 2010 premiership side, however when interviewed by The Daily Advertiser in the lead up to Saturday's game admitted that he didn't have a lot of memories from the grand final win.
But after a 12 year wait to be a premiership player again, Walsh said the memories from the win against the Demons would be going no-where fast.
"This one's not going anywhere," Walsh said.
"There has been a lot of hard work put in over a fair while now.
"It all kinda started about five years ago when we lost a prelim here against Griffith.
"That's when we got our belief and it's been a bit of a slow burn since then and we've obviously had a few opportunities taken away from us the last couple of years.
"But I think that just made today so much more special, because there has been such a build up.
"I'm definitely taking this one a long way and it's going to be good catching up with these boys every 10 years for the rest of my life."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Walsh was his usual brilliant self at halfback taking a number on intercept marks while also sealing the game with a goal after the final siren.
"I don't think it was a great spectators game for the most part," Walsh said.
"The first three quarters were definitely scrappy, but obviously the weather conditions kind of dictated that.
"My role is pretty good and I've got five other boys who lock down and allow me to intercept a bit.
"So I was able to do that today for the most part and just play my part to winning that flag which just means everything to me."
After claiming their first premiership in 11 years after defeating the Demons, Walsh is hoping the platform they've set can mean the club can now go through a period of success.
"A big thing for me is setting up the next few years for the club," he said.
"I think if we slipped up today, it makes next year harder and the year after.
"So to be able to step up and win three games of footy at Narrandera over the past month, I think it really sets us up long term.
"I know it's looking a long way ahead, but our under 13s won the flag and our 15s have got some really talented individuals.
"We've got some ready made footballers in our under 17s and the club is in a really good spot right now on and off the field."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.