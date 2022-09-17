The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh has admitted the journey to premiership success goes back to preliminary final loss to Griffith in 2018

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 17 2022 - 1:25pm
GGGM captain Ben Walsh celebrates the Lions victory over Collingullie-GP in the Riverina League grand final. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong premiership captain Ben Walsh is now a two time Lions premiership player following Ganmain's 17-point win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Narrandera Sportsground.

