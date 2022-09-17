Wagga Tigers were just happy to be included in their 11-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Riverina Netball League A grade grand final on Saturday.
After starting their season 0-2 coach Brooke Tilyard never imagined her young team would make the grand final.
"We went into this knowing we weren't expected to win, we just wanted to give it our absolute all and have some fun and enjoy this opportunity knowing that in future years to come we're going to learn so much from this experience," Tilyard said.
Though the underdogs didn't get their fairy tale ending, the Tigers came off the court with smiles on their faces.
Tigers put up a gallant effort, holding MCUE to their narrowest margin all season. Tilyard said she knew her team would need to "stick it" to Goannas if they had a chance to win, and holding them to such a small margin felt like a job well done.
Scores were tied 10-all at quarter time but the young side weren't able to maintain the high standard of play for the whole game.
"It's a very young side and we're still developing the skills to play for a full 60 minutes," Tilyard said.
With the game slipping away from them in the last quarter Tilyard decided to mix it up and move players in a way she hadn't done in this season.
Taking on a now-or-never mentality, Tilayrd moved Claudia Wheatley from centre to goal keeper, hoping her aerial defence skills would help block out MCUE's Katie Coller.
Also moved was captain Georgia Tilyard, who moved up into wing defence, playing alongside league best and fairest Jess Allen in goal defence.
The attempt to increase defensive pressure in the mid-court proved beneficial for the Tigers, with the Tilyard-Allen pairing causing MCUE turnovers several times.
"I think the girls really stood up and performed in those changes, they adapted quite well," Tilyard said.
Looking to 2023, Tilyard expects to see most of her team return to the competition, ready to use the lessons they learnt this year to hopefully get that premiership.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
