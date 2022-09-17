The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Tigers happy with Riverina Netball League grand final performance

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 18 2022 - 3:54am, first published September 17 2022 - 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Tigers captain Georgia Tilyard in action on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga Tigers were just happy to be included in their 11-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Riverina Netball League A grade grand final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.