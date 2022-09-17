Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Matt Hamblin has been unanimously voted best on ground in the Lions grand final win after a terrific game against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
All three judges awarded Hamblin the three votes, with the young midfielder a deserved winner of the Hutchins Medal.
While happy to receive the medal for best on ground, Hamblin was more pleased that his side were premiers.
"It's amazing just to win the premiership," Hamblin said.
"The whole team has worked that hard for it and it is very pleasing to see everyone win."
Hamblin had an amazing opening half of the season, before injury meant he was forced to watch his Lions from the sideline for seven weeks.
However, since returning in round 16 against Turvey Park, the young midfielder has only gotten better week by week and resulted in him putting in a best on ground performance in the most important game of the season.
"I was slow coming into it with the first couple of weeks back," Hamblin said.
"But I finally found some good form which is also very pleasing."
Hamblin is a proud Ganmain boy and was amazed with all the support for the Lions in Ganmain and all along Canola Way through to Narrandera.
"It was amazing," he said.
"I actually drove back through Ganmain to see all of the stuff down the main street.
"The whole way to Narrandera was just amazing and there was such good community support."
With so much family history tied in with the Lions, Hamblin was thrilled to finally become a Ganmain premiership player.
"I'm even with one uncle at the moment," he said.
"It's amazing to get that over dad now, but he has still probably got more premierships than me."
With a good mix of youth and experience at the Lions, Hamblin isn't expecting much change to the side and predicts they will be hungry to go back to back next year.
"I think we'll keep pretty much the exact same team hopefully for next year," he said.
"The boys will still be just as hungry for another one next year."
The game was a tight slog throughout the opening half, with Hamblin admitted the Lions were hoping that the week off would help them run out the game the stronger side.
"We just knew that hopefully that with them playing last week they might have tired legs in the second half," he said.
"I feel that we just kept digging and ran over them in the end during the last quarter."
Although the Demons were missing Nick Perryman in the middle, the Collingullie midfield group looked to be on top at halftime with Ed Perryman, Steve Jolliffe, Blake Harper and Matt Klemke all looking good.
Hamblin admitted that the midfield group of himself, Tom Anderson, Jesse Lander and Aaron Proctor recognised the need to lift and they did in the second half.
"I feel like we were getting beat in the first half," he said.
"We started to work on a few things and tried to beat them with our spread and we did eventually in the third and fourth quarter."
Ben Walsh finished with two votes after another fantastic day down back for the Lions with Kirk Mahon also being excellent in defence for Ganmain picking up two votes.
Jacob Olsson also picked up two votes in a heroic effort after playing with a broken foot and kicking an important fourth quarter goal when the Lions were surging.
Harry Radley was the Demons best and picked up a very well deserved two votes.
Medal voting
Vote card one
3 Matt Hamblin; 2 Harry Radley; 1 Ben Walsh
Vote card two
3 Matt Hamblin; 2 Kirk Mahon; 1 Ben Walsh
Vote card three
3 Matt Hamblin; 2 Jacob Olsson; 1 Steve Jolliffe
