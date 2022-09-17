The Daily Advertiser

Results from the Riverina Netball League grand finals

Updated September 17 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 9:30am
In what was undoubtedly the game of the day, Turvey Park beat Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 38-35 in extra time at the Riverina Netball League C grade grand final.

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

