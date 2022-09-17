In what was undoubtedly the game of the day, Turvey Park beat Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 38-35 in extra time at the Riverina Netball League C grade grand final.
Goal for goal most of the game, a last second shot from Turvey Park was called no goal, forcing the teams into a fifth quarter.
Playing captain Jo Wade said the win felt extra special after they were unable to play finals in 2021.
"When we came out in the first quarter after full time and we were getting a bit of a lead I though maybe we could do this so I was just praying we could hold on," Wade said.
Lauren McClurg from Turvey Park was awarded best on court.
The A reserve game was mere seconds away from also extending to extra time but a final goal from MCUE ended a near perfect season for Wagga Tigers, 41-40. It was a late contact call that cleared the circle for Goannas winning goal.
Sophie Edmunds was awarded best on court for an outstanding performance.
It was a defenders game in B grade as Wagga Tigers and MCUE battled it out in the first of three games they'd see each other in with Wagga Tigers finishing ahead 44-42.
Shooters found it hard to get through their defenders in the ring, with the ball entering and leaving the circle multiple times before a successful shot.
In a game-winning decision, Tigers called a late timeout to shuffle their defensive players. Already playing an outstanding game, best on court winner Zali Wheatley moved from goal defence to goal keeper.
Her following three intercepts just about single-handedly prevented MCUE from breaking the Tigers remaining centre passes.
Earlier in the day Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong held a convincing five goal lead over Leeton-Whitton to go home under 17's premiers.
Ava Pritchard left the venue with two medals after being awarded best on court by the umpires in GGGM's 45-40 win.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
