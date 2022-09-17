The Daily Advertiser
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are the Riverina League premiers for the first time in 11 years following a 17-point victory against Collingullie-Glenfield Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 17 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:50am
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are Riverina League premiers for 2022 following a terrific 17-point victory against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

